After an apparently tumultuous stint with the Chiefs and head coach Andy Reid in 2020, Le'Veon Bell has landed on the Ravens practice squad.

Baltimore needed depth at the position after losing J.K. Dobbins to a torn ACL in the preseason, and Bell is one piece that can provide it. Ravens head coach John Harbaugh was a longtime assistant coach under Reid with the Eagles, but Harbaugh said on Thursday he didn’t speak with Reid prior to signing Bell.

“Le’Veon’s a guy I think we’re very familiar with,” Harbaugh said in his press conference. “Obviously, played against him so many times and so many highly competitive, emotional games. It was fun to have him in for the workout. He had a good workout. Practiced yesterday, did a good job. So, yeah, we’ll have a process with him. He’s excited, he’s learning, and we’ll see where it goes.”

Harbaugh also noted that “there’s a chance” Bell could be activated from the practice squad for Monday’s game against the Raiders.

Bell appeared in nine games for Kansas City last year, recording 254 yards rushing and a pair of touchdowns. Since missing the 2018 season over a contract dispute with the Steelers, Bell has recorded 1,117 yards rushing and five rushing touchdowns in 26 games for the Jets and Chiefs. He’s also caught 82 passes for 599 yards with one TD.

John Harbaugh: There’s a chance Le’Veon Bell will be activated for Week One originally appeared on Pro Football Talk