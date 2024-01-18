John Harbaugh on his brother, Jim: ‘He loves Michigan but he loves the NFL, too’

Much of the football world — college and pro — have been speculating about Michigan football head coach Jim Harbaugh will do since the national championship game. Will he stay in Ann Arbor or will he try his hand in the NFL?

Harbaugh has interviewed with the Los Angeles Chargers and the Atlanta Falcons this far, while the Wolverines have insisted they’re continuing to work on his contract extension.

As far as Harbaugh’s future plans are concerned, one person close to him doesn’t seem to know what he’ll do: his brother John Harbaugh.

The elder Harbaugh is the head coach of the Baltimore Ravens, and he said on Thursday that while he doesn’t know what his younger brother will do, he knows Michigan is doing what it can to retain him and that Jim will do what’s best for his family.

“I don’t know what he’s going to do. I’m not sure what Jim’s plan are,” Harbaugh said. “Whatever he does will be what’s best for his family.

“I know Michigan’s been a joy for him to go back to his alma mater. His family loves it there, the players love him, the coaches, the fanbase. I would think the president and the board of trustees would be doing everything they can to try and keep them. That would be priority No. 1 if I was them.

“He loves Michigan, but the NFL — he loves the NFL too, so we’ll have to see.”

Watch below.

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire