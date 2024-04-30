John Harbaugh breaks down what role Roger Rosengarten will play on Ravens OL

The Baltimore Ravens added offensive line help in Round 2 of the 2024 NFL draft, selecting Roger Rosengarten from the University of Washington. The offensive tackle is known for his athleticism and could carve out an excellent role during his first professional year.

When speaking to the media following Day 2 of the draft, Baltimore head coach John Harbaugh was asked if Rosengarten would compete for a starting job from the jump. Harbaugh said, “Absolutely”, mentioning that all of the rookies will be competing for opportunities and playing time.

“Oh, yes, absolutely. I mean, we drafted [Roger Rosengarten] with that idea – that he’ll compete for that. That’s the idea; [that] all these guys will be competing for playing time and opportunities to start. And in his case, right and … We’re going to look at him everywhere. He can play guard, if we needed him to, and he can play left tackle, if we need him to. We’re just going to roll the offensive line out there and let them compete.”

The Ravens lost three starters on their offensive line during the offseason, opening up plenty of holes that need to be filled. Rosengarten certainly has the tools to be a force at one of them, and Baltimore will need solid offensive line play in 2024 if they want to compete for a championship.

