After Sunday’s 41-21 loss to the Bengals, Ravens coach John Harbaugh seemed to have a pointed question for Cincinnati coach Zac Taylor regarding the team’s decision to throw the ball deep after the two-minute warning. In Harbaugh’s post-game press conference, he didn’t complain about the 52-yard catch and run.

“They call their plays, we call our plays,” Harbaugh told reporters.

The play in question gave Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow 525 yards for the game, the fourth highest total in league history. Regardless, Harbaugh apparently felt that the Bengals should have been content to milk the clock and end the game.

Of course, Harbaugh can’t complain about that publicly, not after he defended the team’s decision way back in Week Four to run the ball late in order to extend a streak of 100-yard rushing games. And if anyone ever complains about Harbaugh and the Ravens not calling off the dogs in the future, he can say he didn’t complain when someone did it to him.

At least not publicly.

John Harbaugh on Bengals throwing late: “They call their plays, we call our plays” originally appeared on Pro Football Talk