John Harbaugh: Aaron Donald is probably the greatest to ever play at that position

One of the sneaky good games of this weekend's slate will be in Sunday's 1 p.m. ET window, as the Rams head to Baltimore to play the Ravens.

The two teams last met in 2021, when a late fourth-quarter touchdown from Matthew Stafford to now-Ravens receiver Odell Beckham Jr. gave Los Angeles a 20-19 victory.

But for the Ravens offense, head coach John Harbaugh knows it's all about not letting defensive tackle Aaron Donald ruin the team's day.

"You have to know where's he’s at, at all times, and try to get as many people blocking him as you can for as long as you can — which is a tall order,” Harbaugh said during his Wednesday press conference. “He’s probably the greatest to ever play at that position.

"So, he’s definitely that, but it’s not just him, they have just quite a few really good players on defense. They play really hard. They’re flying around [and have] a very disruptive front. So, we have our work cut out for us.”

After missing much of last season due to injury, Donald has been plenty disruptive for Los Angeles in 2023. He enters Week 14 with 6.0 sacks, 13 tackles for loss, and 21 quarterback hits this season. He’s registered multiple quarterback hits in six of the Rams’ last seven games.

We’ll see if the Ravens can keep him off of Lamar Jackson on Sunday.