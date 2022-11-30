Houston Oilers v San Diego Chargers

Longtime Chargers quarterback John Hadl has died at the age of 82.

Hadl’s death was announced by the University of Kansas. Hadl attended the school and was drafted by both the Lions in the NFL and Chargers in the AFL in 1962. He opted to sign with the Chargers and spent 11 seasons with the team.

Hadl won an AFL title with the team in 1963 as a backup and became the primary starter the next season. The Chargers would go back to the AFL title game in the next two seasons, but they could not repeat as champions.

After the merger, Hadl would be named the NFL Man of the Year in 1971. He led the league in passing yards and touchdowns that year and he was a first-team All-Pro after moving on to the Rams for the 1973 season. Hadl was also a four-time AFL All-Star while leading the league in passing yards twice.

Hadl returned to Kansas as a coach after his retirement and then became the head coach of the Los Angeles Stars in the original USFL.

Our condolences go out to Hadl’s family and loved ones on their loss.

John Hadl dies at 82 originally appeared on Pro Football Talk