John H. Nemechek finishes third at Iowa Speedway

John H. Nemechek crossed the finish line third in the U.S. Cellular 250 at Iowa Speedway Saturday. It’s Nemechek’s third top-five finish of the season.

Chase Briscoe finished out front in the race, with Christopher Bell taking second. Noah Gragson took fourth place, followed by Tyler Reddick to round out the top five.

Bell won both Stage 1 and 2 to earn 20 bonus points.

Nemechek earned 42 points over the weekend, giving him 573 on the season. He ranks No. 10 in the NASCAR Xfinity Series standings. Nemechek did not earn any playoff points Saturday and has yet to tally his first playoff points of the season.

The second-year driver qualified in 14th position at 130.874 mph. He led on two occasions for a total of 6 laps.

Nemechek has tallied one career victory, eight top-five finishes and has placed in the top 10 in 21 races.

There were 38 cars in the field and the race endured eight cautions and 58 caution laps. Prior to the checkered flag, there were eight lead changes.

With Briscoe driving his Mustang to victory for Fred Biagi, Ford added 40 points. Overall, Toyota ranks No. 1 with 685 points, followed by Chevrolet in the No. 2 spot with 681. Ford sits at No. 3 with 666 points on the season.

