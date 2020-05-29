John H. Nemechek drives No. 38 Ford Mustang to 13th-place finish at Charlotte Motor Speedway

John H. Nemechek finished 13th in the Alsco Uniforms 500 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Thursday.

Nemechek’s result added 27 points to his season total.

Nemechek started in fifth position. The second-year driver has one top-10 finish in his career.

Thursday’s race was the first of Nemechek’s career at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

The Mooresville, North Carolina native’s starting and finishing positions compared favorably to his career averages, starting 20 spots higher than his career mark of 25.2 and completing the race nine places ahead of his 22.2 career average finish.

Nemechek competed with 40 other drivers on the way to his 13th-place finish. The race endured seven cautions and 37 caution laps. Prior to the checkered flag there were 14 lead changes.

Chase Elliott earned the checkered flag in the race, and Denny Hamlin finished second. Ryan Blaney placed third, Ricky Stenhouse Jr brought home fourth, and Kurt Busch finished off the top five.

After Joey Logano won the first stage, Alex Bowman drove the No. 88 car to victory in Stage 2.

John H. Nemechek Driver Page | Get Nemechek Gear | Race Center