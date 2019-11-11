John H. Nemechek drives No. 23 Chevrolet Camaro to fourth-place finish at ISM Raceway

John H. Nemechek finished fourth in the Desert Diamond West Valley Casino 200 at ISM Raceway, adding 38 points to his season total.

Nemechek now sits at No. 7 in the NASCAR Xfinity Series standings with 2212 points. He’s posted six top-five finishes in 2019.

Justin Allgaier took the checkered flag in the race, with Cole Custer finishing second, and Tyler Reddick placing third. Zane Smith followed in fifth.

Christopher Bell came away victorious in Stage 1, and Christopher Bell won Stage 2.

Nemechek qualified in 13th position at 129.950 mph. The second-year driver has piled up one career victory, 12 top-five finishes and has placed in the top 10 in 29 races.

Nemechek battled 37 other cars in the field and the race saw four cautions and 23 caution laps. There were nine lead changes before the checkered flag.

Chevrolet added 40 points to its season total with Allgaier’s victory. Overall, Chevrolet ranks No. 1 with 1151 points, followed by Ford in the No. 2 spot with 1131. Toyota sits at No. 3 with 1122 points on the season.

