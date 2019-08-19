John H. Nemechek drives his No. 23 Chevrolet Camaro to third-place finish at Bristol Motor Speedway

John H. Nemechek finished third in the Food City 300 at Bristol Motor Speedway on Friday. It’s Nemechek’s fourth top-five finish of the season.

Tyler Reddick earned the checkered flag in the race, with Chase Briscoe taking second. Jeremy Clements brought home fourth place, followed by Austin Cindric to round out the top five.

Brandon Jones came away victorious in Stage 1, with Kyle Busch taking Stage 2.

Nemechek earned 40 points over the weekend, giving him 653 on the season. He ranks No. 10 in the NASCAR Xfinity Series standings.

The second-year driver did not pick up any playoff points this week and still is in search of his first playoff points of the season.

Nemechek qualified in ninth position at 121.029 mph.

The Mooresville, North Carolina product has earned one career victory, nine top-five finishes and has placed in the top 10 in 22 races.

There were 38 cars in the field and the race saw nine cautions and 59 caution laps. Prior to the checkered flag, there were 11 lead changes.

With Reddick driving his Camaro to victory for Richard Childress, Chevrolet added 40 points to its season totals. Overall, Chevrolet ranks No. 1 with 789 points, followed by Toyota in the No. 2 spot with 785. Ford sits at No. 3 with 781 points on the season.

