John Glenn, Tri-Valley players given All-Ohio honors

COLUMBUS — Strong seasons by Tri-Valley and John Glenn were recognized as the Division III All-Ohio squads were released on Wednesday.

The squads were selected by the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association.

West M's SeSay nabs D-V Player of the Year honor

Check out the Division II and III All-Ohio squads

Tri-Valley junior quarterback Max Lyall and running back Jayden Wallace and John Glenn senior defensive lineman Nic Xanders made first team, while John Glenn senior linebacker Cameron Barnhouse and junior defensive back Andrew Glaub and Tri-Valley junior kicker Bode McCullough earned second-team mention.

John Glenn junior running back Lincoln Gilcher, junior lineman Clay Mathers, junior kicker Will Nicolozakes, sophomore defensive lineman Alex Altier and senior linebacker Bronson Bendle, Zanesville junior lineman Canon Mercer and Tri-Valley senior wide receiver Ashton Sensibaugh and junior wide receiver Keaton Hahn and junior linemen Gavin Spiker and Chris Gargasz received honorable mention.

Wallace ran the ball 209 times for 1,546 yards with 20 touchdowns and caught a team-high 32 receptions for 450 yards with four scores in the regular season, while Lyall threw for more than 2,000 yards with 29 TDs and four interceptions and McCullough made all 59 of his extra point attempts in the regular season, along with going 4-of-5 on field goals.

Xanders made 49 stops with 12 for a loss, six sacks and four pass breakups; Barnhouse tallied 75 tackles with 11 for a loss, four pass breakups, two sacks, two fumble recoveries and two interceptions; and Glaub grabbed a school-record nine interceptions with 53 tackles, six pass breakups and two sacks for the Muskies.

Lyall, Scotties focused on improvement

The 6-3, 205-pound Lyall backed up an All-Ohio sophomore campaign with another as a junior in coach Cameron West's offense, which again was good enough to win a playoff game in Region 11.

Lyall and Wallace were the driving forces, with more than 4,000 total yards. Spiker helped drive the bus up front, while Sensibaugh and Hahn were the top pass catchers.

Having an established running game led to a smoother running offense for the Scotties, noted coach Cam West.

"We finally had a running game to take a lot of pressure off of Max. He didn't have to throw it as often, and it also helped our play action," West said. "Jayden was able to get 20 to 30 touches per game. He's a workhorse and wants to be good at everything. Jayden took some strides, especially with his running style. He was able to run over and through people and saw how strong he is."

Quarterback Max Lyall celebrates after securing Tri-Valley's 28-17 win against host Sheridan on Friday night at Paul Culver Jr. Stadium.

The duo went together like ham and beans, especially the presence of Wallace's multidimensional talents. When the 180-pound speedster wasn't breaking off tough runs, he was catching screens or running routes out of the slot.

"He’s a dog," Lyall said, offering the ultimate compliment. "It really helped me out, helped us out as a team because it took a lot of pressure off me with the run game. He had a great season."

McCullough also added a key element to the offense with his ability to convert kicks, and West knows he's just tapping into his potential.

"He only missed like two extra points all year when you add in practice," he said. "He works on his swing and is super consistent. He works after practice and sometimes, I have to tell him it's time to go home. He's bought into that role and is excelling at it. It's a good feeling as a coach to know you have a guy who is pretty automatic."

The Scotties' success also stemmed from an offseason Lyall called "hell," adding the coaches broke their wills in workouts. It paid off on the field, where the team won the Muskingum Valley League-Big School title and hosted a playoff game.

"The last day before two-a-days we were supposed to (climb) 10 hills and we did 11, but didn’t want to end on an odd number so we went to 15," Lyall recalled. "Then 15 wasn’t enough so we ended up doing 20. Coach West didn’t make us, we just wanted to do more.

"The offseason brought us together and I think it’s going to be even harder this year," Lyall added. "I think it’s going to make us even better than we were last year."

Having twice visited Purdue, he's no doubt got a gridiron future on his mind. He is currently in his third year of varsity basketball, where he has led the team in scoring in each of the first two games.

Football is never far from his mind, however. He said he wasn't satisfied with the season he produced, feeling there is more to accomplish.

"I am working with Matt Amicone two or three days a week on my speed and agility," Lyall said of the former Scottie who starred at kicker and receiver in the early 2010s. "That is really (the focus). It showed a little bit during the season running, but I want to get even better next year."

Lyall's mindset matches many of his teammates as a strong junior class will return for the Scotties. West remarked the way the season ended in Granville has and will continue to be among the motivating factors for this squad.

"We're coming off a sour end to the season and want to make sure that doesn't happen again. We're going to push them even harder because we don't want them to forget," West remarked. "I'm proud of the kids and they deserved to be recognized. It's been a fun group to coach, and we're going to miss our seniors. We're also challenging the juniors to leave the program in a better spot than they found it."

Bounceback season leads to Muskies' accolades

The 2022 season was filled with disappointment and injury, but the 2023 campaign saw John Glenn rebound with an 8-3 mark and another playoff appearance.

John Glenn's Nic Xanders brings down New Lexington's Isaiah Stephens during a regular season win. Xanders made first team All-Ohio and led several Muskies on that squad.

Defense was the main component to the Muskies' success, as they allowed less than 14 points in each of their first nine games.

Coach Matt Edwards felt it was one of the best defensive groups he's been around in his 20-plus years on the sideline, while commending Defensive Coordinator Mitch Bendle and his staff for preparing that side of the ball.

"Coach Bendle and his staff do a great job, and we knew going into this year that defense would carry us," Edwards said. "They were the most consistent group I've been around. We were senior-laden with big expectations. They did an incredible job all year. This was as good of a defense I've had in my nine years here, and it's great to see them get individual honors."

Xanders and Glaub were first-time contributors on defense, while Barnhouse and Bendle anchored the linebackers. Each of their efforts were crucial in helping John Glenn rebound from a rough 2022.

"Nic started all our games at offensive tackle as a junior, but with his growth and size, we tried him at defensive end to see what he had. He turned out an incredible season," Edwards said. "Cameron, a three-year starter, was as consistent as any player I've coached. He was undersized, but he played as hard as anyone. He's competitive and found a way to make things happen.

"Injuries took away from Bronson's individual accolades, but when healthy, he was the best linebacker I've coached," he added. "Glaub was a ballhawk. He had his sophomore season ended due to injury and this was his first year on defense as our free safety. Our line and linebackers got pressure, led to errant throws and he always seem to have an opportunity to make a play."

bhannahs@gannett.com; @brandonhannahs

This article originally appeared on Zanesville Times Recorder: Strong seasons by John Glenn, Tri-Valley lead to All-Ohio accolades