John Fury hopes Francis Ngannou was playing possum in ’embarrassing’ open workout: ‘He ain’t got a prayer’

Tyson Fury’s father found Francis Ngannou’s open workout laughable.

Ngannou makes his professional boxing debut against Fury in a 10-round bout on Oct. 28 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Ngannou took part in an open workout session Wednesday in Las Vegas, with legendary boxer Mike Tyson holding pads for him. Fury’s father, John Fury, was not impressed with what he saw out of the former UFC heavyweight champion.

“Just seen Francis Ngannou and Mike Tyson and that so-called trainer what’s got the pads on, seen the open workout,” Fury said in an Instagram video Wednesday. “I hope he’s kidding along and he’s playing possum here. I hope that’s a joke and intended to be a laugh because if it’s not, he ain’t got a prayer. He ain’t got a cat in hell’s chance. He won’t get out of the first round.

“It’s probably going to be Tyson’s quickest knockout. But you know what? It’s got to be kidology, that. It’s got to be full-on games because if that’s what he’s got, well, God help him, he’ll get smashed to bits. That’s all I’m saying, mate. That’s embarrassing. If that’s what he can do on a public workout, don’t bother doing a public workout. It’s a disgrace.”

According to FanDuel, Ngannou is a +720 underdog, meaning a $100 bet on the former UFC fighter would net a $720 profit. Fury is a -1350 favorite, meaning a $1350 bet would be needed on the WBC champion to return $100 profit.

For more on the matchup, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for Fury vs. Ngannou.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie