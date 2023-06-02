John Franklin-Myers, Micheal Clemons could see more work inside

The Jets have a lot of bodies on the edge to help rush the passer. That includes first-round pick Will McDonald IV. They say you can never have enough pass-rushers in the NFL. Sometimes, you even can move those rushers inside and let them just go right up the middle.

The Jets could potentially test that with John Franklin-Myers (five sacks in 2022) and Micheal Clemons (2.5 sacks). Both already have the ability to move inside if need be and they could be asked to do so even more in 2023.

Defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich spoke to the media this week and talked about that possibility.

“JFM obviously has done that (playing interior) his entire career. I’ve always believed that’s kind of his superpower when you reduce inside on passing downs and let him work guards and do his thing in there. And I think Mike has the same ability. Mike is, as you’ve probably seen, he’s not a small man. I don’t know exactly what he was weighing last year, but he’s in the 290’s, I think, so he’s a guy that could easily reduce inside and have a lot of success in there. He’s a guy that’s a good athlete outside, but he’s a great athlete inside, so it’ll be fun to see him get work at both.”

Ulbrich also touched on Clemons being in a good spot being at about 290 pounds.

“I think ultimately that’s kind of like the JFM big end type role where on first and second down, he can absolutely demolish the edge and be a great edge setter and do all that and still provide some rush out there, but then on the passing downs, utilizing his athleticism and speed on the guards and centers.”

The Jets also recently restructured the contract of Franklin-Myers, showing a bit of faith in the 26-year-old.

Behind Quinnen Williams, New York also has Quinton Jefferson, Al Woods, Solomon Thomas, Tanzel Smart, Marquiss Spencer and Isaiah Mack at defensive tackle. Franklin-Myers and Clemons could also help with depth there.

The more the Jets can move around their defensive linemen, the more versatile the defense can be and the better the team will be overall in what is shaping up to be a big season for the Jets, at least they hope.

