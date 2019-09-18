John Fox says Eddy Pineiro's Bears career was on the line in Week 2

Former Bears coach John Fox knows a thing or two about getting run out of Chicago. He won just 14 games during his three seasons with the Bears and was fired following the 2017 season when Chicago finished 5-11.

Now an analyst with ESPN, Fox was like every Bears fan watching Week 2's game against the Broncos. And he had a pretty strong opinion about the ramifications of Eddy Pineiro's game-winning 53-yard kick moments before the ball split the uprights.

According to Adam Schefter, Fox said Pineiro's Bears career was on the line.

"I'm watching [Bears vs. Broncos] with John Fox later in the day," Schefter told ESPN Radio on Monday. "He goes ‘Do you realize how massive this kick is for this one individual and the team?' He said this before the kick, ‘If this guy misses this kick, he probably can't kick in Chicago again. If he makes it, he's a hero with confidence and momentum.' So that's all that's riding on this one kick at the end of the game."

That seems like a pretty extreme hot take. A 53-yard field goal is hardly a layup, especially for a young kicker who before the game-winner had never been in a situation like that. Would it have been another gut-wrenching loss because of a missed kick? Sure. And would it have magnified the kicker drama Chicago's been living with since last January? Of course. But it's highly unlikely the Bears would've cut Pineiro loose had he missed.

Fortunately, we'll never know. Pineiro's clutch performance not only has his confidence at an all-time high, but it's also put to rest any concerns about Chicago's kicking situation. In fact, an argument can be made that Pineiro has been the NFL's best kicker through two weeks.

Pineiro and the Bears will have a fantastic opportunity to build off of Week 2's momentum when they travel to Washington to take on the Redskins in Week 3's Monday night showdown.

