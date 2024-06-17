John Forster on why he committed to Rutgers football

Over the weekend, Rutgers football landed a huge in-state commitment from John Forster. The running back prospect is the seventh recruit ranked as a four-star to commit to the Scarlet Knights in this class.

A class of 2025 running back at St. Joseph’s (Montvale, New Jersey), Forster is coming off a season where he ran for 311 yards and five touchdowns on 50 carries. He represents a huge recruiting win for Rutgers.

Rivals ranks Forster as the fifth-best running back in the nation and a four-star per the Rivals rankings. His offer list included Boston College, Duke, Minnesota, Penn State, Syracuse, Tennessee, Virginia Tech, and Wisconsin.

His commitment is another significant moment for Rutger as they keep a top in-state player home and committed.

Forster took an official visit to Rutgers in late May and then was at Illinois last week.

“I’ve known Rutgers was my home for a while,” Forster told Rutgers Wire on Sunday. “Every time my family and I are there it’s a great time. I knew I could be developed at a high level at Rutgers and that was the main factor for me.”

Rutgers now has a top-10 national recruiting class according to Rivals.

The running back, who has been prioritized by Rutgers for over year, now sees this strong recruiting class as one that can continue the upward trajectory of the program.

“The class they’re bringing in is special,” Forster said. “I wanted to help make history in my home state.”

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire