John Forster previews spring visits, talks Rutgers football

John Forster will have a busy spring as the four-star running back is planning out his list of visits. One of those programs that will get a visit is Rutgers football.

Forster took a recent unofficial visit to Rutgers that helped put the program in a good spot for one of the state’s top players. The class of 2025 talent is coming off a very strong season at St. Joseph’s (Montvale, New Jersey) where he emerged as a playmaker when he got the ball in his hands.

This past year, playing behind Yasin Willis, a senior running back who flipped from Pittsburgh to Syracuse, Forster ran for 311 yards and five touchdowns on 50 carries. He also had 14 catches for 114 yards and a touchdown.

Rivals ranks the 5-foot-11, 185-pound Forster as a four-star and a top-five player in the state. As such, his recent visit to Rutgers was an important one for the program to continue their relationship with the running back.

He was one of several high-profile recruits to visit Rutgers in late January for the men’s basketball game against No. 2 Purdue.

“The visit was amazing,” Forster told Rutgers Wire. “Getting to see the atmosphere of the basketball game and spending time with the staff went really well.”

He is ranked the No. 134 recruit in the nation by Rivals.

With good hips and balance, Forster has breakaway speed that is impressive. Once he gets to the second level, he is elusive and has big play ability.

Patient in the backfield, he reads, reacts and can change direction easily. Forster was used as a running back and in the slot by St. Joseph’s.

As for Rutgers, Forster says that the relationship as a whole stands out to him. The effort by the Big Ten program is something that he says is very noticeable.

“They’ve been doing good, I’ve been speaking to them often,” Forster said. “And the constant communication is definitely important to me.”

Forster said that right now, a number of programs have distinguished themselves in terms of recruiting him the hardest as “they’re all showing a lot of interest.”

Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, Tennessee and West Virginia in addition to Rutgers will get spring visits.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire