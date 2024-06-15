John Forster, a 4-star, commits to Rutgers over Penn State, Tennessee & Wisconsin offers

Greg Schiano is on such a roll right now recruiting that he just landed a recruit who isn’t even on an official visit this weekend. And in adding John Forster, the Rutgers football recruiting class just landed another four-star.

Forster, a class of 2025 running back at St. Joseph’s (Montvale, New Jersey), is one of the top players in the state in this recruiting cycle. He is the first running back to commit to Rutgers in this class.

The 5-foot-11, 190-pound Forster is the fifth-best player in the state according to Rivals. He is also ranked as the fifth-best running back in the nation and a four-star per the Rivals rankings.

In 2023 while playing behind four-star Yasin Willis, a senior running back who flipped from Pittsburgh to Syracuse, Forster ran for 311 yards and five touchdowns on 50 carries. He also had 14 catches for 114 yards and a touchdown.

Forster took an official visit to Rutgers in late May and then last weekend to Illinois.

He had a strong offer list that included Boston College, Duke, Minnesota, Penn State, Syracuse, Tennessee, Virginia Tech, and Wisconsin among others.

With the commitment of Forster, Rutgers now has seven commits ranked as four-star recruits by either Rivals, 247Sports or On3.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire