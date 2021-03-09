John Force Still Turning Heads at NHRA Preseason Test

Steven Cole Smith
·1 min read
Photo credit: John Force Racing
It appears that taking most of 2020 off didn’t affect John Force Racing at all, judging from the performance at Palm Beach International Raceway in south Florida last weekend, in preparation for this weekend’s NHRA season opener, the Amalie Gatornationals at Gainesville Raceway.

Seventy-one-year-old John Force led the Funny Car testing, with a run of 3.860 seconds at 329.02 miles per hour. Second was Force teammate Robert Hight at 3.866 seconds, 332.18 mph, followed by Matt Hagan at 3.880 seconds, 329.99 mph.

In Top Fuel, Force’s daughter Brittany led with a run of 3.679 seconds, 331.04 mph. Mike Salinas was second with a pass of 3.693 seconds, 328.30 mph, followed by Leah Pruett with a run of 3.695 seconds, 317.64 mph.

“Testing has been good. Our teams, the new guys, the crew chiefs, all the drivers, things went well,” said John Force. “You know we were gone a year but it sure don’t look like it. It feels good to be back in my car, back in the seat.”

Several teams planned to run on Monday, but Competition Plus reported that cool weather and high winds made the teams decide to pack up and head north to Gainesville.

"I feel good in the car and the whole team is pumped to go to Gainesville," Force said. "I’m ready to get there and we’ll be coming out swinging right out of the gate looking for our first win at the first race of the season.”

