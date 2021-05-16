John Force, Brittany Force tie Special Record at NHRA Four-Wide Nationals

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
NHRA Media Service
·8 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Photo credit: MARC GEWERTZ
Photo credit: MARC GEWERTZ


A father and daughter duo will start race day atop both nitro categories for just the second time in NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series history, as John Force and Brittany Force finished as the No. 1 qualifiers in Funny Car and Top Fuel, respectively, on Saturday at the 11th annual NGK NTK NHRA Four-Wide Nationals at zMAX Dragway.

Greg Anderson (Pro Stock) and Scotty Pollacheck (Pro Stock Motorcycle) also qualified No. 1 in their respective categories at the fourth race of the 2021 NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series season.

The father-daughter Force duo accomplished the feat at Houston in 2019 and just more than two years later, they enjoyed No. 1 qualifier together on Saturday in Charlotte. They will now try to share the winner’s circle for the first time on Sunday.

John Force impressed on Saturday at zMAX Dragway, making two strong passes, including his run of 3.902-seconds at 330.55 mph in his 11,000-horsepower PEAK/BlueDEF Platinum Chevrolet Camaro SS. It gives John Force his first top spot of the year and 161st in his career, putting him in an opening-round quad that also features Dale Creasy Jr., Mike McIntire and Dave Richards. Force is aiming for his first victory of 2021.

Photo credit: MARC GEWERTZ
Photo credit: MARC GEWERTZ

“Well it’s exciting (to qualify No. 1),” J. Force said. “The first time I’ve got to wear one of these (Camping World No. 1 qualifier) hats. I have to say that (crew chiefs) Daniel Hood and Tim Fabrisi, these guys all make it happen for me.”

Alexis DeJoria, the provisional No. 1 qualifier from Friday, finished second with her 3.930 at 301.74, and Ron Capps took the third spot with a run of 3.943 at 325.30.

Brittany Force’s blast and track-record run of 3.662 at 333.08 easily held up from Friday in Top Fuel in her 11,000-horsepower Flav-R-Pac dragster, giving the former world champ her second No. 1 qualifier of 2020 and 22nd in her career. She’ll take on John Morrison, Justin Ashley and Clay Millican in the first-round quad to open eliminations, seeking her first win of the season and trying to become the fourth different Top Fuel winner to open the 2021 season.

“We ran awesome last night and got that 3.66 but today’s what’s really important,” said B. Force, after a tough day of qualifying on Saturday. “I’ve been working on reaction times. I’ve been out of the seat for a year. This whole time, we’ve been away from the track for a year. We want to win and there’s no better place than to do it here at the four-wide. I did it in handful of years ago and we want to do it again.”

Three-time defending world champ Steve Torrence maintained the second spot thanks to his run of 3.683 at 316.97 on Friday. Leah Pruett qualified third after her pass from 3.718 at 324.59 also held up from a day ago.

Photo credit: MARC GEWERTZ
Photo credit: MARC GEWERTZ

Greg Anderson stayed perfect in Pro Stock qualifying, securing the No. 1 spot for the fourth consecutive race. His run of 6.524 at 210.50 held up from Friday in his HendrickCars.com Chevrolet Camaro, and the points leader and four-time world champion claimed the top spot for the 110th time in his standout career. Anderson, who also has two victories in 2021, will take on Cristian Cuadra, Deric Kramer and Troy Coughlin Jr. in the opening-round quad to being eliminations at his home track, as he continues to roll along this season.

“This gives me a lot of confidence,” Anderson said. “I love racing at this track and we’ve got a lot of experience here, so we should do well. I’m looking forward to hopefully having a big day tomorrow. This car has been a dream to drive all year, so we’ll win if we can get a win (on Sunday) for Rick Hendrick and this HendrickCars.com Camaro.”

Aaron Stanfield’s 6.533 at 210.67 from Friday kept him second, while back-to-back world champ Erica Enders moved to third on Saturday, making the quickest run of the day with a pass of 6.534 at 211.59

On a record-setting day in Pro Stock Motorcycle, it was Scotty Pollacheck who claimed the No. 1 spot for the second straight race, going 6.736 at 201.16 on his Denso/Strutmaster/Matt Smith Racing EBR. It shattered the track record set less than 24 hours ago and gave Pollacheck, who also won in Atlanta, the sixth-quickest run in class history. He’ll face James Underdahl, Angie Smith and Karen Stoffer to open eliminations as Pollacheck looks to win a four-wide race for the first time in his career.

“The four-wide races are always tough, but I love racing in them and I would love to close the deal on Sunday,” Pollacheck said. “I’ve been close before, but I’ve never got that trophy at the end of the day. Hopefully, we can change that (on Sunday).”

Final Qualifying Results, Sunday Elimination Pairings

Pairings based on results in qualifying, which ended Saturday. DNQs listed below pairings.

Top Fuel: 1. Brittany Force, 3.662 seconds, 333.08 mph vs. 16. Joe Morrison, 4.115, 296.89 vs. 8. Justin Ashley, 3.796, 324.51 vs. 9. Clay Millican, 3.810, 312.57; 2. Steve Torrence, 3.683, 326.95 vs. 15. Arthur Allen, 3.977, 299.86 vs. 7. Doug Foley, 3.785, 320.36 vs. 10. Mike Salinas, 3.812, 318.17; 3. Leah Pruett, 3.718, 324.59 vs. 14. Krista Baldwin, 3.920, 314.17 vs. 6. Antron Brown, 3.761, 325.30 vs. 11. Shawn Langdon, 3.830, 317.05; 4. Josh Hart, 3.757, 327.03 vs. 13. Kyle Wurtzel, 3.885, 314.68 vs. 5. Billy Torrence, 3.760, 326.63 vs. 12. Doug Kalitta, 3.832, 317.42. Did Not Qualify: 17. Luigi Novelli, 4.131, 283.55; 18. Buddy Hull, 5.467, 135.12.

Funny Car: 1. John Force, Chevy Camaro, 3.902, 330.55 vs. 16. Dale Creasy Jr., Dodge Charger, 6.104, 112.87 vs. 8. Mike McIntire, Toyota Camry, 4.019, 316.60 vs. 9. Dave Richards, Ford Mustang, 4.044, 308.57; 2. Alexis DeJoria, Camry, 3.930, 318.54 vs. 15. Robert Hight, Camaro, 5.413, 132.67 vs. 7. Bob Tasca III, Mustang, 4.013, 324.05 vs. 10. Blake Alexander, Mustang, 4.057, 309.27; 3. Ron Capps, Charger, 3.943, 325.30 vs. 14. Cory Lee, Mustang, 4.423, 230.92 vs. 6. Cruz Pedregon, Charger, 3.957, 322.81 vs. 11. Matt Hagan, Charger, 4.058, 260.71; 4. J.R. Todd, Camry, 3.946, 325.69 vs. 13. Terry Haddock, Mustang, 4.215, 298.80 vs. 5. Tim Wilkerson, Mustang, 3.952, 320.05 vs. 12. Jim Campbell, Charger, 4.125, 287.29.

Pro Stock: 1. Greg Anderson, Chevy Camaro, 6.524, 211.33 vs. 16. Cristian Cuadra, Ford Mustang, 6.669, 207.18 vs. 8. Deric Kramer, Camaro, 6.546, 210.87 vs. 9. Troy Coughlin Jr., Camaro, 6.554, 210.50; 2. Aaron Stanfield, Camaro, 6.533, 211.53 vs. 15. Fernando Cuadra, Mustang, 6.625, 209.69 vs. 7. Matt Hartford, Camaro, 6.544, 211.30 vs. 10. Dallas Glenn, Camaro, 6.556, 210.93; 3. Erica Enders, Camaro, 6.534, 211.59 vs. 14. Aaron Strong, Camaro, 6.583, 210.21 vs. 6. Mason McGaha, Camaro, 6.543, 210.87 vs. 11. Kenny Delco, Camaro, 6.560, 211.49; 4. Kyle Koretsky, Camaro, 6.535, 210.87 vs. 13. Fernando Cuadra Jr., Mustang, 6.574, 210.41 vs. 5. Chris McGaha, Camaro, 6.541, 210.83 vs. 12. Val Smeland, Camaro, 6.564, 211.13. Did Not Qualify: 17. John Gaydosh Jr, 6.863, 202.55; 18. Richie Stevens, 7.327, 153.13.

Pro Stock Motorcycle: 1. Scotty Pollacheck, EBR, 6.736, 201.16 vs. 16. Jim Underdahl, Suzuki, 6.866, 196.64 vs. 8. Angie Smith, EBR, 6.782, 199.02 vs. 9. Karen Stoffer, Suzuki, 6.799, 198.61; 2. Steve Johnson, Suzuki, 6.738, 197.62 vs. 15. Kelly Clontz, Suzuki, 6.862, 194.72 vs. 7. Andrew Hines, Buell, 6.773, 202.15 vs. 10. Chip Ellis, EBR, 6.824, 198.50; 3. Matt Smith, EBR, 6.740, 202.18 vs. 14. Cory Reed, Suzuki, 6.851, 199.08 vs. 6. Eddie Krawiec, Buell, 6.771, 203.49 vs. 11. Jerry Savoie, Suzuki, 6.845, 195.65; 4. Hector Arana Jr, EBR, 6.761, 202.70 vs. 13. Ryan Oehler, EBR, 6.848, 198.96 vs. 5. Joey Gladstone, Suzuki, 6.763, 200.53 vs. 12. Angelle Sampey, Suzuki, 6.847, 198.20.

Did Not Qualify: 17. Chris Bostick, 6.871, 196.36; 18. Marc Ingwersen, 6.914, 195.99; 19. Jianna Salinas, 6.945, 192.88; 20. Pablo Gonzalez, 7.025, 191.65; 21. Ron Tornow, 7.036, 193.90; 22. David Barron, 7.274, 160.08.

Recommended Stories

  • NHRA Axes Seattle Race Weekend, Finds New Date for Pomona

    Relaxing of CDC mask restrictions not enough to save July race weekend in Seattle.

  • How Richard Petty Was Shortchanged From NASCAR Cup Win No. 201

    Petty took one for the family race team in 1959 at Lakewood Speedway, near Atlanta.

  • Man was driving 143 mph on Kentucky highway, police say ... until he ran out of gas

    A man was clocked driving more than twice the speed limit on Bluegrass Parkway Saturday afternoon, and he only stopped when he ran out of gas, law enforcement officers say.

  • 24 Swimsuits That Fit Like Your Favorite Push-Up Bra

    For when you want that extra lift.

  • NASCAR Cup race at Dover: How to watch, starting lineup and predictions

    TV schedule, starting lineup and more for the NASCAR race this weekend at Dover International Speedway.

  • 2021 Preakness Stakes complete order of finish and payoffs

    The final official numbers from Saturday’s 146th Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore.

  • Lindsey Vonn Is the Ultimate Biker Chick in a Leather Jacket, Ripped Jeans & Edgy Leather Booties

    The athlete showed off a whole new side to her edgy style.

  • Nicki Minaj’s Plunging Jumpsuit, Logo-Coated Bralette & Neon Heels Master Monochrome Styling

    The rapper celebrated the release of her new album in style.

  • Hellcats Race A Chevy And Ford

    Everyone wants to be the king…

  • Prince’s Collection Of Cars And Bikes

    Not to spoil it, but he didn't own a Corvette.

  • Over at Dover: Austin Cindric dominates Final Stage, tames the ‘Monster Mile’

    Austin Cindric dominates the Final Stage at Dover and tames the 'Monster Mile' in Saturday's Xfinity Series race.

  • The ongoing chip shortage is expected to cost the auto industry $110 billion this year, almost double analysts' estimate from January

    A consulting firm projects that nearly 4 million fewer vehicles will be sold this year, up from an expected shortfall of 2.2 million.

  • 1970 Pontiac Trans Am Pushes 1000-HP

    And it’s packed with bespoke features…

  • Golden Ray, the Capsized Ship, Caught Fire off Georgia Coast

    The ship, which has thousands of ruined new vehicles on board, caught fire Friday afternoon but is now out.

  • Apple will surprise us with a huge new product launch next week, leaker claims

    A questionable rumor coming from YouTuber Luke Miani claims that Apple will release the third iteration of its popular AirPods on Tuesday, May 18. In a statement provided to AppleTrack -- which doesn't have an extensive track record with respect to Apple rumors -- Miani adds that AirPods 3 could very well launch alongside Apple Music HiFi. For those unfamiliar, Apple Music HiFi will allegedly bring high-fidelity audio recordings to Apple Music. Lending credence to this particular rumor, code in the recent iOS 14.6 beta even refers to items like lossless audio and high-quality stereo streaming. At this point, it's fair to assume that AirPods 3 and Apple Music HiFi are indeed slated to launch sometime this year. Now whether or not that means we'll see Apple make some sort of announcement next Tuesday, well, that remains to be seen. According to several credible reports we've seen over the past few months, Apple's AirPods 3 will liberally borrow a number of AirPods Pro features, including improved sound quality, better battery life, and even a more compact design. To the latter point, a leak from this past February purportedly shows a newly designed AirPods model with a shorter stem and more compact case, similar to the design of the current AirPods Pro. As enticing as this is, that's where the similarities between the AirPods 3 and the AirPods Pro end. Most notably, active noise cancellation will remain a feature exclusive to the AirPods Pro line, which makes sense given that Apple needs a point of differentiation between the two products. Other AirPods 3 features we've seen make the rounds include better water and sweat resistance, and more sizing options. To this point, Apple's AirPods 3 will reportedly include different-sized ear tips, similar to the AirPods Pro. This is a welcome change given that some users experienced some difficulty in getting their AirPods to remain firm within the ear. Incidentally, we've seen reports that an AirPods Pro revamp is in the works as well. Though nothing is set in stone just yet, a Bloomberg report from late last year relayed that Apple is working on a new AirPods Pro design that's said to more closely resemble rival devices from Samsung and Google: For the new AirPods Pro, Apple is aiming to make the earbuds more compact by eliminating the short stem that currently sticks out from the bottom. A design in testing has a more rounded shape that fills more of a user’s a ear — similar to the latest designs from Samsung Electronics Co., Amazon.com Inc. and Google.” Integrating noise-cancellation, wireless antennas and microphones into a smaller AirPods Pro casing has proved challenging during development, which could result in a less ambitious design when the product is finalized, the people said. An Apple spokeswoman declined to comment. Apple's AirPods Pro version two will reportedly launch sometime in the middle of this year, according to reports.

  • Masseuse denies Ohio State report that she targeted football players for sex

    In a radio interview, masseuse Robyn Bassani denies Ohio State's report that she targeted football team, says she had sex with two, not five, players.

  • Sunday Dover Cup race: Start time, weather, lineup

    Here are all the details for Sunday's Cup race at Dover. Martin Truex Jr. goes for his fourth win of the season.

  • Superstar Racing Experience will bring new and nostalgia for NASCAR’s former stars

    Bill Elliott and Michael Waltrip are getting ready for their next racing adventure as drivers in Tony Stewart’s new star-studded series.

  • UFC 262 bonuses: Charles Oliveira rewarded for KO of Michael Chandler

    Charles Oliveira not only won the lightweight championship on Saturday in the UFC 262 main event, he also banked an extra $75,000 for the second-round knockout win over Michael Chandler. UFC president Dana White announced the bonus winners during the UFC 262 Post-fight Press Conference at Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. Oliveira, Edson Barboza, Shane Burgos, and Christos Giagos were awarded bonuses for their efforts inside the octagon. Oliveira and Chandler met in the main event with the vacant 155-pound title on the line. Oliveira had Chandler in a compromising position on the ground early in the opening round, but Chandler scrambled free and nearly finished Oliveira after knocking him down with a punch. In the opening moments of the second frame, Oliveira dropped Chandler with a left hand. Chandler got to his feet and tried to escape the danger, but Oliveira connected a few more times before the referee stepped in to stop the action. Andre Muniz addresses breaking Jacare Souza’s arm | UFC 262 video Fight of the Night honors went to featherweights Barboza and Burgos. After a spirited first two rounds, Barboza landed a right hand to the temple of Burgos early in the third frame. Burgos had a delayed reaction to the punch and staggered back and fell to the canvas. Barboza followed and landed two more punches before the referee stepped in. Lightweight Christos Giagos kicked off the night of fights on the early preliminary fight card. He set the tone of the night when he locked on a brabo choke early in the second round to finish Sean Soriano.

  • NBA's hottest team for bettors before the playoffs? The Wizards and triple-double king Russell Westbrook

    The Wizards are winning more, and covering the spread most nights.