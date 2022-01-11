Cowboys kicker Greg Zuerlein missed his 12th kick of the season in last Saturday’s win over the Eagles, but his inaccuracy over the course of the year is not a concern for special teams coordinator John Fassel heading into Sunday’s game against the 49ers.

Zuerlein has kicked for Fassel with the Rams and Cowboys for the last decade and he’s seen him go through rough patches in the past before rediscovering his stroke. Fassel said he thinks Zuerlein’s issue is “just psychological” and that they’ve talked about “something we’re going to do to help him out a little bit” ahead of this weekend.

As a result, Fassel isn’t stressing Zuerlein’s ability to get the job done this weekend.

“There might come a time where, yeah, he doesn’t get it back,” Fassel said, via Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News. “But this time isn’t now. I love Greg and I believe in Greg and I’m not supporting him just because of my experience over the last 10 years. This is a production business and when we stop producing, things change, but I just have full faith in Greg. I do, and if I’m wrong, then I’ll be wrong. But I just really think that I’m going to be right. I guess we’ll see.”

Zuerlein kicked in three playoff games with the Rams after the 2018 season. He missed kicks in two of them, including a field goal in the Super Bowl loss to the Patriots, but also made a game-winner to beat the Saints in overtime of the NFC Championship Game.

John Fassel has “full faith” in Greg Zuerlein originally appeared on Pro Football Talk