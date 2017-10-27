John Farrell interviews for Nationals manager job

The Washington Nationals interviewed John Farrell on Friday for their managerial opening, according to Ken Rosenthal of TheAthletic.com just days after Farrell interviewed for the Philadelphia Phillies' vacancy.

John Farrell is a man in demand in the weeks after his firing as Red Sox manager.

The Washington Nationals interviewed Farrell on Friday for their managerial opening, according to Ken Rosenthal of TheAthletic.com just days after Farrell interviewed for the Philadelphia Phillies' vacancy.

#Nationals interviewed John Farrell today, sources tell The Athletic. Dave Martinez front-runner for job, per sources and @jorgecastillo. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) October 27, 2017

Chicago Cubs bench coach Dave Martinez is the front-runner for the Nats job.

Washington fired Dusty Baker after a 97-win season and Division Series loss to the Cubs. Baker, like Farrell, led his team to back-to-back division titles and first-round playoff exits before he was let go.