Only promotion will do for Wayne Rooney after Birmingham City sack John Eustace

Wayne Rooney is in advanced talks with Birmingham City over a return to English football, after the sacking of John Eustace.

Rooney, the former England and Manchester United captain, is the No. 1 choice of Birmingham’s board to succeed Eustace as head coach at the Championship club. The 37-year-old departed his role at MLS side DC United over the weekend and on Monday was in negotiations with Birmingham’s American owners, with the club hoping to conclude a deal within the next 24 hours.

Telegraph Sport reported that Rooney would be a serious contender to replace Eustace on September 7, and he could be officially unveiled later this week if talks continue to progress. He is expected to bring in former England team-mate Ashley Cole, ex-United teammate John O’Shea and trusted deputy Pete Shuttleworth as his backroom staff.

Rooney’s last post in England was at Derby County, where he performed an impressive job despite huge financial problems, with the club spending much of his final campaign in administration.

Garry Cook, the Birmingham chief executive, is leading the appointment process and held a similar role at Manchester City when they launched an audacious bid to sign Rooney from United in 2010. Cook, who is also close with Rooney’s long-time agent Paul Stretford, met with Eustace on Monday morning to inform him of Birmingham’s decision.

Eustace had recovered from a difficult recent run to secure two successive wins but was told that Birmingham were moving in a new direction.

Birmingham said in a statement that a new manager would be announced in the coming days, with the club currently sixth in the Championship. The statement was roundly criticised as brutal and disrespectful to Eustace, the club’s former midfielder who had been in charge for 15 months during a torrid time in their recent history.

It read: “It is essential that the board of directors and the football management are fully aligned on the importance of implementing a winning mentality and a culture of ambition across the entire football club. With this in mind, Birmingham City has today parted company with head coach, John Eustace. Eustace departs after 15 months in charge, having helped to stabilise and strengthen the club on the pitch following his appointment in July 2022.

“In his first season at the helm, he guided the team to a 17th-place finish, securing Sky Bet Championship status with three games remaining. During his time at St. Andrew’s, he galvanised the squad to deliver a number of memorable moments in testing circumstances.

“The club would like to thank John for his contribution. His dedication and work ethic was evident throughout his time in B9 and he will always be welcomed back to St. Andrew’s. A new first team manager will be announced in the coming days who will be responsible for creating an identity and clear ‘no fear’ playing style that all Birmingham City teams will adopt and embrace.”

Anything less than promotion will be failure for Wayne Rooney

By Jason Burt

So now it is clear: anything less than promotion to the Premier League this campaign will be failure for Birmingham City and for Wayne Rooney. Not just that but he must do it, according to the statement from the club sacking John Eustace, playing in a certain way. He has to coach “no fear” football. Whatever that means.

We are in the October international break - aka the sacking season - and there is always at least one dismissal that is simply, indisputably ridiculous. There was no surprise that Eustace was dismissed, Telegraph Sport disclosed last month that Rooney was being targeted, but it does not make it any less shameful.

By any measure Eustace has been a success at Birmingham and here is a prediction: the 43-year-old will be snapped up by another club, no lower than the Championship, very soon and it would be no surprise if he finishes in a higher position with them.

Look at the facts: in his first season in charge Eustace secured Birmingham’s best finish since 2016, keeping them comfortably in the Championship while giving the most number of minutes to players aged 18 and under of any club in Europe.

He also had to contend with the training ground burning down, two stands closed at St Andrew’s, fans protests, non-stop ownership sagas, continued mystery over who actually owned the club and the threat of punishment from the English Football League.

Under Eustace, Birmingham have played their best football since Chris Hughton was in charge 11 years ago. They are sixth in the Championship having just beaten bitter rivals West Bromwich Albion, a game before which Eustace knew he was gone, and with a squad equipped, at best, to simply survive in that division.

It is football. It is business (or is it showbusiness?) There is unfortunately little room for sentiment. But Birmingham owed Eustace more than this. He held it together. He kept them in the Championship with a team largely made up of kids and loan players and a few key signings.

Eustace has Birmingham in his blood. His only failure? He does not appear to be the ‘big name’ to keep the new American owners Knighthead, and chief executive Garry Cook, happy. And that is it.

This is Knighthead’s first big mistake. It looks like they want a bit more limelight; a little more stardust and attention. So far, they have invested in the right way and not least in improving the club’s run-down infrastructure and the renovated stadium. That suggested they were doing things in the right way, but sacking Eustace is plain wrong as the majority of Birmingham fans have already made clear.

For them it feels like when Gary Rowett was sacked seven years ago – when the club were seventh – to bring in Gianfranco Zola and get promoted. Instead Birmingham only just stayed up.

So over to you, Wayne. No pressure there, then. But finally maybe we will see whether Rooney is cut out to be a manager. Taking over after the job that Eustace has done means only promotion will do. That message is clear.

Not just that but Rooney has to do it playing this so-called “no fear” football and with the “winning mentality” demanded by the owners. It is a statement that lacks respect.

The jury is out on Rooney’s capabilities as a manager. In the end Derby County, given their implosion through administration, redundancies, transfer embargoes and points deduction, turned out to be something of a ‘free hit’ for the former England captain in his first managerial job.

Derby were doomed to relegation to League One and there was mitigation behind Rooney’s poor win percentage of just 28 per cent.

The 37-year-old departed as head coach of MLS League side DC United at the weekend having missed out on the play-offs – when it would appear harder to not qualify than qualify – but the Washington club are not the biggest spenders in the United States and it was a difficult job. They were bottom when he took over and will finish 10th out of 15.

So Rooney is getting the job on his name and his hope for potential. He talks well; he is a student of the game as well as a big name but there is no body of evidence so far to suggest he will cut it as a manager. And certainly no evidence that he is a significant upgrade on Eustace beyond his box-office appeal. Maybe that is primarily what Birmingham want. Maybe Rooney will, hopefully, turn out to be a roaring success.

Rooney has made no secret that his ambition is to manage in the Premier League. Hopefully he can take Birmingham there, and will get the backing in the January transfer window to improve a squad that does not appear equipped to achieve that, otherwise he will have failed. It is as simple as that.