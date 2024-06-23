John Eustace Looking To Raid Birmingham City For Midfielder

Blackburn Rovers boss John Eustace is keen on revisiting his former club Birmingham City in order to sign their midfielder Seung-Ho Paik, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Birmingham could not survive in the Championship over the last season and are now facing up to life in League One when the new season kicks off.

Blues are expected to have a healthy budget, but some players may not be enthusiastic about the idea of playing in the third tier.

And Paik is likely to have an option to stay in the Championship with former Blues boss Eustace.

Eustace would like to have Paik at Blackburn and is hoping he will be interested in heading to Ewood Park.

Whether the 27-year-old might push to swap Birmingham for Blackburn is unclear.

Paik only joined Blues in the January transfer window earlier this year and made 18 appearances in the division, scoring once, on the final day.

The South Korea international played in the AFC Champions League towards the end of last year and now dealing with League One football is a big drop.