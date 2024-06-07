John Emery Jr. returning to LSU football after testing transfer portal waters

Turns out, John Emery isn't going anywhere.

The running back announced via his Instagram page Friday afternoon that he is returning to LSU football.

Emery entered his name in the transfer portal in April and will finish his college career with the Tigers, who he signed with out of Destrahan in 2019.

For LSU coach Brian Kelly and company, getting Emery back is a nice shot in the arm at the running back position, which was as depleted as it could be during spring practice with just two scholarship tailbacks on the roster in Josh Williams and Kaleb Jackson.

The former five-star running back suffered a knee injury against Florida late last season. He played in just seven games and recorded 121 yards rushing and a touchdown in 2023 for the Tigers.

For this career, Emery has 1,062 yards on the ground with 14 touchdowns on 213 carries across four seasons. His most productive season was his junior year when he ran for 375 yards and six scores on 76 attempts.

