John Elway splits with Denver Broncos after serving as consultant: 'They're in great hands'

The longtime Broncos quarterback and executive split with the team last month after his contract expired. (Dustin Bradford/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

John Elway is out in Denver.

The longtime quarterback and executive split with the Broncos after his consultant contract expired at the end of the league year last month, he told 9News’ Mike Klis on Tuesday. Elway worked last season as a consultant to general manager George Paton, who he hired to replace him after the 2021 season.

“I’ve enjoyed the relationship with the Broncos for a long, long time,’’ Elway told 9News. “I told [owner and CEO Greg Penner] I’d be happy to be a resource for him and help in any way that I can. I just wanted the flexibility. They’re in great hands. I still plan on being around to watch and be a resource for Greg or George if I can.’’

Elway spent his entire career with the Broncos, where he won two Super Bowls throughout his Hall of Fame career before he retired after the 1998 season. Elway returned to the franchise in 20111, and spent the next decade as the Broncos’ general manager. He helped lead them two a pair of Super Bowls, including the one they won with Peyton Manning in 2015.

Elway worked as the team’s president of football operations in 2021, and then as a consultant last season.

While Elway had plenty of successful runs in Denver both as a player and an executive, he struggled after their Super Bowl win during the 2015 season. The Broncos haven’t been back to the playoffs since, and have had just one winning season during that span while cycling through five different coaches. After Manning retired, the Broncos couldn’t find a long-term quarterback, either. They used Trevor Siemian, Kase Keenum, Joe Flacco, Drew Lock and Teddy Bridgewater before striking a deal to bring in Russell Wilson last season. Wilson went just 5-12 with the Broncos.

Elway’s split with the Broncos comes after several major changes within the organization. The Walton-Penner ownership group purchased the team for a record $4.65 billion last year, and the team hired former New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton.

But as he’s getting older, Elway knew it was time to step away.