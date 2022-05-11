John Elway: Russell Wilson is the piece we needed to compete again

The Broncos have not even made the postseason since winning Super Bowl 50 to cap the 2015 season. The team’s only winning record the past six seasons came in 2016 when the Broncos went 9-7 and finished third in the division in Gary Kubiak’s final season as head coach.

The 39-58 record over the past six seasons is easily explained: The Broncos have started 10 different quarterbacks.

Finally, though, they are confident they have Peyton Manning’s replacement seven years later.

Hall of Fame quarterback John Elway, who spent a decade as the team’s General Manager before taking a step back last season to president of football operations, insists, with Wilson, the Broncos are back.

“He was the piece we needed,” Elway, now an outside consultant to G.M. George Paton, told Mike Klis of 9News. “We had a good football team around him and I think George did a tremendous job of putting that deal together and getting him here. It’s great to see the fan base energized again.

“We’ve got a chance to compete in the AFC West, which obviously is going to be tough. But again like anything we’ve got to stay healthy. We’ve had a tough time doing that the last several years. If we can stay healthy, Russ has been there. He’s won Super Bowls. He knows what it takes, and the leadership he’s provided has been tremendous.”

Wilson, 33, has a Super Bowl ring, a 104-53-1 regular-season record, a 9-7 postseason record and seven Pro Bowls.

