John Elway on onside kicks: We’ve got to try something

Broncos General Manager John Elway is a member of the league’s competition committee, and he recognizes that something has to be done about onside kicks.

Asked about the Pro Bowl experimenting with an onside kick alternative of allowing the kicking team to line up on offense with a fourth-and-15, Elway noted that only eight onside kicks were recovered during the 2019 season and that the changing rules on kickoffs are making it harder for trailing teams to come from behind in the fourth quarter.

“Not many onside kicks were recovered this year, so we’ve got to try and do something where you have a chance to catch up,” Elway said, via the Denver Post.

But while Elway is open to changing the rules to find an alternative to onside kicks, he also noted that he’s only one member of the competition committee, and the competition committee can only advise the owners, who have final say over the rules.

“I look forward to that so I can at least give my opinion on it and then they do what they want,” Elway said.

Perhaps the Pro Bowl can show the owners how an onside kick alternative would work. But convincing three-fourths of the owners to change the rule won’t be easy.