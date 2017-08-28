John Elway was once interested in Colin Kaepernick, but then something changed

Once upon a time, Broncos executive John Elway was not only interested in Colin Kaepernick, he was ready to trade for him.

But then something happened, and he seemed less interested.

Prior to the 2016 season, the Broncos openly courted the former 49ers quarterback, meeting with him twice, and had trade discussions with the 49ers about him. But Kaepernick wasn’t prepared for the pay cut then, and then the Broncos traded up so they could take Paxton Lynch, and then Kaepernick took a knee during the national anthem.

Now, the Broncos need another quarterback in light of Lynch’s shoulder sprain, but it would seem unlikely Elway’s going to make that call now.

It’s not that hard to connect the dots, either.

Since the protest, Elway has shown little interest. He did, however, attend President Donald Trump’s inauguration, and used his own personal letterhead (which features a prominent Broncos logo) to endorse then-Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch. And considering Elway’s candidate of preference has never been a fan of the former 49ers quarterback, it’s hard to imagine Elway pursuing the best available free agent quarterback now.

Of course, Elway’s not alone in his party affiliation, as team president Joe Ellis who is nephew of former President George H.W. Bush and the cousin of former President George W. Bush.

But Elway’s the one making the football calls here, so his opinion is the only one that matters. He’s said he’s fine with players protesting, within reason and as long as they follow up their protests with action. Kaepernick has certainly done that (promising to donate $1 million to a variety of causes), so that part shouldn’t be a problem.