John Elway the latest to be deposed in Colin Kaepernick collusion case

Denver Broncos General Manager and Vice President of Football Operations John Elway is the latest NFL executive to be questioned in regards to Colin Kaepernick‘s ongoing collusion case against the NFL.

According to Mike Klis of 9NEWS, Elway was deposed at Broncos team headquarters on Tuesday.

Elway joins Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, Houston Texans owner Bob McNair, Baltimore Ravens General Manager Ozzie Newsome and head coach John Harbaugh and Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll and G.M. John Schneider as people already questioned during the grievance process.

Kaepernick attended the deposition as he has other sessions throughout the case.

The Broncos had interest in acquiring Kaepernick in trade from the San Francisco 49ers over the 2016 offseason. However, the deal never came together as the two sides couldn’t agree upon a restructured contract.

Kaepernick is trying to find evidence that proves the NFL jointly discussed and formulated a plan to keep him off an NFL roster after his decision to protest social issues by kneeling for the national anthem prior to games in 2016.