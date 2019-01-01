John Elway: Gary Kubiak’s coming back, but don’t know role yet

In November, there was a report that the Broncos thought Gary Kubiak would consider returning to coaching as an offensive coordinator during the 2018 season and that there were potential head coaches who had him in mind as part of their staff.

Kubiak has been working in the Broncos’ personnel department and there were hints at General Manager John Elway’s Monday press conference that his return could to coaching could come in Denver. Elway said that Kubiak will be with the team in 2018 and that they are still sorting out what role he will play.

“We’ll see. We’re still in that process,” Elway said. “We still have a lot of things to go over before that, but I think it could be where it is, it could be on the offensive side [as a coach]. We’ll see what that role may be, but Gary will be around.”

When discussing what he’s looking for in a coach, Elway said he wants a coach who is “great on one side of the ball.” The names linked to the Broncos on Monday include defensive coaches like Vic Fangio and Chuck Pagano and it appears that hiring one of them could lead to Kubiak taking over the offense in Denver.