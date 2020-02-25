John Elway: Feels good not having to worry about QB

Tom Brady‘s impending free agency came up at more than a few of the press conferences being held by NFL head coaches and General Managers at the Scouting Combine on Tuesday, including the one involving Broncos General Manager John Elway.

Elway was asked about Brady and said “we’d always talk to him” before saying that the team is happy with Drew Lock as the 2019 second-round pick moves into his second season. Elway went on to say he didn’t have any question Lock is their guy and that it “feels a little better coming here without having to worry about that position and knowing which direction you’re going to go.”

“He’s got the ‘it’ factor, he’s got the confidence to play the position,” Elway said, via Nicki Jhabvala of TheAthletic.com.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Broncos head coach Vic Fangio dropped by PFT Live on Tuesday and said he thought Lock “improved tremendously” while he was out of action for multiple months with a right thumb injury.

“He was all in right from the get go,” Fangio said. “I think Drew getting hurt really helped him, really helped his career. . . . The guy came back a much, much better player without all that practice through his observations.”

Lock helped the Broncos to four wins in their final five games while completing 64 percent of his passes and throwing seven touchdowns against three interceptions.