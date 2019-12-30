John Elway: Drew Lock is the only option at QB for Broncos

After the Broncos used three different quarterbacks this season, General Manager John Elway doesn’t see anyone other than Drew Lock getting the job next season.

Elway said today that Lock is the clear choice, and he doesn’t expect a quarterback competition in 2020.

“I don’t see any options right now. He finished and did a heck of a job. He won four out of five games and played well,” Elway said. “I don’t like to show our hand, but I think it’s unrealistic to say we’re going in a different direction.”

Although Joe Flacco remains under contract, his 2020 base salary of $20.25 million makes him unlikely to be back. Brandon Allen, who is a restricted free agent, will likely be back, and the Broncos will probably sign or draft a quarterback or two, but the Broncos appear to have their Week One quarterback in Lock.

A second-round pick in this year’s draft, Lock completed 64.1 percent of his passes, with seven touchdowns and three interceptions, while starting the final game of the season.