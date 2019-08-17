John Elway: Drew Lock has had his good days and his bad days

The Broncos will start Joe Flacco on Monday night against the 49ers, but Broncos coach Vic Fangio has yet to decide the order of his quarterbacks after that.

Rookie Drew Lock took most of the second-team reps this week.

He is competing with Kevin Hogan for the backup job behind Flacco.

The Broncos used Lock as the third quarterback in the first two preseason games. He got 28 snaps in the Hall of Fame Game and 48 in the second game.

Lock has completed 24 of 39 passes for 214 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

“He continues to get better,” Broncos General Manager John Elway told reporters Saturday. “He’s been overloaded. Anytime you have young guy like that, he’s going to have his good days, and he is going to have his bad days. Obviously, we’re excited, still, about the talent that he has and what he has showed. He is flashed a lot, but it’s a big jump for him, especially with what we are doing offensively and the verbiage that goes along with it. It’s going to take him some time, but he’s done a nice job.”