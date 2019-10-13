John Dorsey says reports he’s fielding calls on Odell Beckham “fake news”

The size of wide receiver Odell Beckham‘s role in the Browns offense has been up for discussion this week in the wake of a blowout loss to the 49ers, but General Manager John Dorsey said that there hasn’t been any discussion about moving Beckham to another team’s offense.

Dorsey was asked about a radio report that the team has been fielding calls about trading Beckham in recent days.

“That’s fake news,” Dorsey said, via Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Dorsey said he hasn’t thought about trading Beckham and isn’t interested in any calls designed to change his mind. The Browns acquired Beckham in a trade with the Giants this offseason and he has 23 catches for 335 yards and a touchdown in his first five games with the team.