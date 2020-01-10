John Donovan leaves Jaguars to become Univ. of Washington’s offensive coordinator

There was some speculation that Kellen Moore might take the offensive coordinator job at the University of Washington this offseason, but word this week has been that he’s staying in that position with the Cowboys and there’s more evidence that he’s staying put.

Washington head coach Jimmy Lake announced on Friday that John Donovan will be the school’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. Donovan spent the last four years with the Jaguars — he was the assistant running backs coach last season — and has previous coordinator experience at Vanderbilt and Penn State.

“Coach Donovan has a great deal of experience at both the college and NFL levels, learning from a lot of great offensive minds about coaching the kind of aggressive, pro-style offense we want to play here at Washington,” Lake said in a statement. “From my own experience, I know how much a coach can learn and grow by spending significant time in the NFL. I’m excited for him to get to Seattle and get started.”

The Cowboys haven’t officially announced that Moore will be back, but there may not be a long wait for a statement similar to the one the Huskies put out on Friday.