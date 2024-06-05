John Deere Classic scores $70M in QC economic impact

The John Deere Classic has an economic impact of over $70 million on the Quad Cities, according to estimates compiled by Visit Quad Cities and the PGA Tour event.

Visit Quad Cities uses the Destinations International Event Impact Calculator (EIC) and visitor profile business intelligence via Datafy to analyze event performance.

“The John Deere Classic produces on a lot of levels for the Quad Cities region,” Dave Herrell, Visit Quad Cities president/CEO, said Wednesday by email. “The impact on tourism, our brand identity, our community’s reputation, and positioning, along with the local pride the JDC instills in all of us is vital to how we advance the Quad Cities forward. Being on a global stage is of high value and our regional economy is the better for it.

“We are activating the QC, the visitor economy and hospitality industry are thriving, and the quality of vibrancy our community experiences through this signature event is a win any way you want to dissect it,” he said of the tournament, which tees off July 1-7, 2024 at TPC Deere Run in Silvis. “Hosting impactful events can transform places and the JDC and the billion plus people we reach (on broadcast channels) is simply an opportunity to continually leverage.”

The Classic (which originally launched in 1971) was last studied for its economic impact in 2015, and JDC tournament director Andrew Lehman said Wednesday 2023 was picked to get new data as it has gained ground since the pandemic.

There are no exact attendance figures available (since most volunteers are not counted, and there were nearly 2,400 volunteers in 2023), but total indirect and direct economic impact grew from $63.2 million in 2015 to $70.9 million in 2023, Lehman said.

Of total paying guests to the tournament, an estimated 47 percent stayed overnight last year. Of the 2023 numbers, they found:

$3.7 million was spent on food and beverages

$4.1 million on retail

$5.6 million on hotels

$5.6 million on recreational activities

$2.9 million on transportation

For 2023, $23.1 million was spent in direct impact, $33.7 million in indirect impact, and $14.1 million in the Birdies for Charity program benefitting nonprofits in the region.

“John Deere brings about 900 to 1,000 guests from around the world who are here. We’ve got all of our guests. We work with our hotel partners,” Lehman said Wednesday. “The impact report reflects the numbers based on the data that was given to the folks who did the study from all the partners involved.”

The direct economic impact is the money that’s spent as a direct result of the event, while the indirect impact is for dollars “being reinvested in the community, whether it’s restaurants hiring staff, hotel people, that’s where that number is driven from,” Lehman said. “It’s growth in those businesses based off of the fact that that event is happening from the direct economic impact. It’s when those businesses are then reinvesting in their product to be bigger and better.”

Record growth for Birdies

Birdies for Charity contributions (included in the direct economic impact) grew from $8.9 million in 2015 to $14.1 million last year.

Since Deere became title sponsor of the golf tournament in 1997, 99 percent of all Birdies donations have been received over that time, Lehman noted. Birdies for Charity formally started in 1993.

“We live in an area where people understand the nonprofit sector and how vital it is to our marketplace. We’ve got so many nonprofits that are doing such wonderful work in our community,” he said. “It’s a correlation from the business community, and it starts in my estimation, it starts with John Deere. They’re very civic minded and philanthropic as a company.”

The JDC is by far the number-one charitable contributor per capita on the PGA Tour, for several years running, Lehman said.

“I think Phoenix this year, the WM Phoenix Open, I think they did right at about $17 million, which is an awesome, awesome number that they should take a ton of pride in. But you’re also comparing, you’re comparing a market of 5 million to a community of 380,000,” he said of the QC metro area.

Supporting nonprofits is also built into the Classic’s DNA.

The 2023 Birdies for Charity total — $14.1 million — broke a single-year record, and brought the program’s 30-year total contributions to over $173 million.

“Our mission is pretty simple. It’s five bullet points,” Lehman said. “It’s to contribute positively to the quality of life in our community; provide a growing annual financial contributions to nonprofits in our region; promoting volunteerism — which last year we had a record number of volunteers, I think we’re about 2,393; provide a positive economic impact to the community and then contribute to a more inclusive community and attract a diverse population to the game of golf.”

The generosity of the QC was reflected even in the height of the pandemic, in 2020, when there was no tournament, but people still contributed $12.2 million to the JDC.

“Then we saw growth in 2021 from the pandemic number, but we were still in very uncertain times,” Lehman said. “Even though people are struggling to put groceries in their pantry and refrigerator and food on the table, people are still supporting their favorite nonprofits.”

Birdies is what drives the JDC staff, even more than putting the tournament on, he noted.

“The athletic contest and tournament week is a blast and we should all take a ton of pride in having a professional sporting event here,” Lehman said. “But when we give charity money away in October, that’s why our staff gets up and goes to work every day.

“None of us in this office are John Deere employees, but they trust us with presenting a John Deere experience for the community, for guests from around the Midwest who are coming here,” he said. “The concerts have certainly changed the attendance numbers. It’s just so important because all these nonprofits, whether they’re getting $2,500 or they’re getting $800,000 whatever that number is to that organization, is important to them.”

Last year was the first time that the Classic offered post-play Concerts on the Course, on Saturday and Sunday, featuring Darius Rucker and Blake Shelton.

This year, Counting Crows will perform Saturday, July 6, and Lainey Wilson on Sunday, July 7, both concerts starting at 5:45 p.m.

Boosting the Bonus Fund

The Birdies goal this year is $14.25 million, and they will determine the amount of 2024 bonus to nonprofits (at least 5 percent) in September, Lehman said.

“We’re always striving to do better than we did the year before,” he said. “Of the 481 nonprofits that were active last year, Micaela and Anika and our small team is in contact with those groups. We want to make sure that we’re doing everything that we can to maximize their benefit.”

Micaela Booth is the Birdies director, and since this past January, Anika Martin is the first full-time employee to focus on growing the Birdies Bonus Fund.

“As the tournament has grown, we needed her to focus on selling our assets of tournament week, whether it be marketing or advertising or corporate hospitality,” Lehman said. “She’s a trained development person who’s had a long history of success here in the Quad Cities and is no stranger to the John Deere Classic. It’s all about focusing positive momentum and growth on the Bonus Fund side so we can continue to maximize the impact on these nonprofits.”

Last year, JDC raised a record $14,102,833 through its Birdies for Charity program and paid a 7.5% bonus to all participating charities.

That fund is seeded each year by a $325,000 donation by John Deere. Moline-based Deere also underwrites all Birdies administrative costs, to ensure that participating charities receive 100% of all donations and pledges designated to their organization.

Every year, the PGA gives the most engaged community award and JDC has won it eight times, including in December 2023.

Patrick Cantlay, the No. 9 golfer in the world, is among the players committed to this summer’s JDC, July 1-7, 2024, at TPC Deere Run, Silvis.

Factors taken into consideration for “Most Engaged Community” include spectator attendance, volunteer support and how well the community is weaved into the overall flavor of the tournament.

Next month, the JDC is excited to welcome Patrick Cantlay, who’s ranked the 9th top golfer in the world, has nabbed eight PGA Tour wins and over $45 million in PGA Tour winnings over his career.

