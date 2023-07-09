John Deere Classic payout: What Sepp Straka, Ludvig Aberg and Co. earned
Sepp Straka's second career PGA Tour victory – and first of the season – on Sunday at the John Deere Classic earned the Georgia alum via Austria over $1.3 million in prize money.
Here is a full breakdown of the purse and FedExCup points:
Finish
Player
FedEx
Earnings ($)
1
Sepp Straka
500
1,332,000
2
Alex Smalley
245
658,600
2
Brendon Todd
245
658,600
4
Ludvig Aberg
123
333,000
4
Adam Schenk
123
333,000
6
Grayson Murray
81
218,036
6
Cameron Young
81
218,036
6
Kevin Yu
81
218,036
6
Lucas Glover
81
218,036
6
Mark Hubbard
81
218,036
6
Denny McCarthy
81
218,036
6
J.T. Poston
81
218,036
13
Stephan Jaeger
56
140,600
13
William Mouw
0
140,600
13
Seamus Power
56
140,600
13
Greyson Sigg
56
140,600
17
Jonas Blixt
48
112,850
17
Peter Kuest
0
112,850
17
Troy Merritt
48
112,850
17
a-Michael Thorbjornsen
0
0
21
39
84,138
21
Garrick Higgo
39
84,138
21
Chris Kirk
39
84,138
21
Nate Lashley
39
84,138
21
Adam Svensson
39
84,138
26
Ryan Gerard
0
58,090
26
Doug Ghim
31
58,090
26
Tano Goya
31
58,090
26
Beau Hossler
31
58,090
26
Yuto Katsuragawa
0
58,090
31
Aaron Baddeley
24
47,360
31
Jason Dufner
24
47,360
31
Kevin Roy
24
47,360
31
Davis Thompson
24
47,360
35
Russell Henley
18
36,947
35
Matt NeSmith
18
36,947
35
Akshay Bhatia
0
36,947
35
MJ Daffue
18
36,947
35
James Hahn
18
36,947
35
Zach Johnson
18
36,947
35
Chez Reavie
18
36,947
42
Andrew Novak
11
24,905
42
Eric Cole
11
24,905
42
Cody Gribble
11
24,905
42
Keith Mitchell
11
24,905
42
Geoff Ogilvy
11
24,905
42
Chad Ramey
11
24,905
42
Robert Streb
11
24,905
42
Jimmy Walker
11
24,905
42
Richy Werenski
11
24,905
51
Byeong Hun An
7
18,081
51
Cameron Champ
7
18,081
51
Austin Smotherman
7
18,081
51
Brian Stuard
7
18,081
51
Lanto Griffin
7
18,081
51
Kevin Streelman
7
18,081
57
Harry Higgs
5
17,094
57
Russell Knox
5
17,094
57
Satoshi Kodaira
5
17,094
57
a-Gordon Sargent
0
0
61
Tyler Duncan
5
16,724
61
5
16,724
63
Jim Herman
4
16,354
63
S.Y. Noh
4
16,354
63
Chris Stroud
4
16,354
66
Harrison Endycott
4
16,058
67
Matt Kuchar
4
15,910
68
Brandon Matthews
3
15,762
69
Kramer Hickok
3
15,614