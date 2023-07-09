John Deere Classic payout: What Sepp Straka, Ludvig Aberg and Co. earned

Sepp Straka's second career PGA Tour victory – and first of the season – on Sunday at the John Deere Classic earned the Georgia alum via Austria over $1.3 million in prize money.

Here is a full breakdown of the purse and FedExCup points:

Finish

Player

FedEx

Earnings ($)

1

Sepp Straka

500

1,332,000

2

Alex Smalley

245

658,600

2

Brendon Todd

245

658,600

4

Ludvig Aberg

123

333,000

4

Adam Schenk

123

333,000

6

Grayson Murray

81

218,036

6

Cameron Young

81

218,036

6

Kevin Yu

81

218,036

6

Lucas Glover

81

218,036

6

Mark Hubbard

81

218,036

6

Denny McCarthy

81

218,036

6

J.T. Poston

81

218,036

13

Stephan Jaeger

56

140,600

13

William Mouw

0

140,600

13

Seamus Power

56

140,600

13

Greyson Sigg

56

140,600

17

Jonas Blixt

48

112,850

17

Peter Kuest

0

112,850

17

Troy Merritt

48

112,850

17

a-Michael Thorbjornsen

0

0

21

Nick Hardy

39

84,138

21

Garrick Higgo

39

84,138

21

Chris Kirk

39

84,138

21

Nate Lashley

39

84,138

21

Adam Svensson

39

84,138

26

Ryan Gerard

0

58,090

26

Doug Ghim

31

58,090

26

Tano Goya

31

58,090

26

Beau Hossler

31

58,090

26

Yuto Katsuragawa

0

58,090

31

Aaron Baddeley

24

47,360

31

Jason Dufner

24

47,360

31

Kevin Roy

24

47,360

31

Davis Thompson

24

47,360

35

Russell Henley

18

36,947

35

Matt NeSmith

18

36,947

35

Akshay Bhatia

0

36,947

35

MJ Daffue

18

36,947

35

James Hahn

18

36,947

35

Zach Johnson

18

36,947

35

Chez Reavie

18

36,947

42

Andrew Novak

11

24,905

42

Eric Cole

11

24,905

42

Cody Gribble

11

24,905

42

Keith Mitchell

11

24,905

42

Geoff Ogilvy

11

24,905

42

Chad Ramey

11

24,905

42

Robert Streb

11

24,905

42

Jimmy Walker

11

24,905

42

Richy Werenski

11

24,905

51

Byeong Hun An

7

18,081

51

Cameron Champ

7

18,081

51

Austin Smotherman

7

18,081

51

Brian Stuard

7

18,081

51

Lanto Griffin

7

18,081

51

Kevin Streelman

7

18,081

57

Harry Higgs

5

17,094

57

Russell Knox

5

17,094

57

Satoshi Kodaira

5

17,094

57

a-Gordon Sargent

0

0

61

Tyler Duncan

5

16,724

61

Andrew Landry

5

16,724

63

Jim Herman

4

16,354

63

S.Y. Noh

4

16,354

63

Chris Stroud

4

16,354

66

Harrison Endycott

4

16,058

67

Matt Kuchar

4

15,910

68

Brandon Matthews

3

15,762

69

Kramer Hickok

3

15,614

