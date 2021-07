John Deere Classic payout: What each player took home

The Telegraph

After a one-year absence due to the coronavirus pandemic, The Open Championship returns to the golfing calendar at Kent links Royal St George's. Golf's oldest major championship was last held at the Sandwich layout in 2011 when Darren Clarke upset the odds to secure an emotional victory. Previous winners at St George's include unfancied American Ben Curtis in 2003 and Greg Norman in 1993. This year's tournament has been disrupted by a series of withdrawals due to coronavirus protocols and the st