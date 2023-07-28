John Daraio 'extremely excited' to serve as Ellet High School football coach

Ellet football coach John Daraio walks the field during a 7-on-7 scrimmage with Coventry, Rootstown and Kent Roosevelt in July 2023.

Two-a-day practices start next week for high school football teams in Ohio and first-year Ellet head football coach John Daraio is ready to go.

"I am extremely excited about this," Daraio said. "I think my goal was always how do you put yourself in a position to be a head coach by 30, and I came in under that, so I am excited to get the opportunity."

Daraio had his second interview for the Ellet football coaching position on Jan. 30, his 28th birthday. He was approved by the Akron Public Schools Board of Education as coach on Feb. 13 and held his first weightlifting and conditioning workout with players on Feb. 14.

Daraio has nine years of football coaching experience at the high school level, including last season as the linebackers coach at Stow under head coach Martin Poder.

Prior to that, Daraio was also an assistant for two seasons apiece at Barberton under Tony Gotto, at Revere under Michael Murphey and at Rittman and at Field under Levi Nelson.

Ellet football coach John Daraio tosses a football during a 7-on-7 scrimmage in Akron with Field in June 2023.

"Coach Daraio impressed the interview committee with his enthusiasm and organizational skills," APS Athletics Director Joe Vassalotti said. "Head coaches for whom he's worked also spoke highly of him. Despite his relative youth, John has experienced several different football coaching settings, with various levels of responsibility, including Barberton and Stow. He has already coordinated an active offseason program at Ellet, with a significant number of football players participating."

Ellet finished with a 4-6 overall record and a 2-3 mark in the City Series last year under interim coach Phil Mitchell.

"Being with Levi at Rittman, I saw what he had to go through at a program that had one win in three years when we got there and we were 5-5 by the end of it and that felt like winning the Super Bowl," Daraio said. "I always told myself I would wait until the right opportunity came up, and I think there is no doubt if you do it right at Ellet that is the opportunity a lot of people would want.

"... I only got this opportunity to be a head coach because I am extremely lucky to have coached under what I think are some of the best coaches in Northeast Ohio. I know Levi is a little less known of a name, but four years with him was great. He taught me everything about culture and leadership. Obviously, being around Gotto, Poder and Murphey, those guys have molded me for sure."

Daraio played football, ice hockey and baseball in high school and graduated from Franklin Delano Roosevelt in Hyde Park, New York in 2013. He came to the University of Akron to play baseball as a preferred walk-on, but an injury and the school's decision to drop the program ended his career on the diamond. He graduated from UA in 2017.

Daraio turned to coaching football and baseball. His first football job was with Nelson at Rittman in 2014. He also served as a baseball assistant coach on Jason Cottrell's staff at Revere from 2016-21. He was the pitching coach for Revere's 2021 team that was a Division II district runner-up.

Daraio is a solutions analyst for AtNetPlus, a computer support and services technology company based in Stow.

Michael Beaven can be reached at mbeaven@thebeaconjournal and is on Twitter at @MBeavenABJ.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Akron Ellet football coach John Daraio ready for first season