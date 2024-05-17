John Daly withdraws from 2024 PGA Championship

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — John Daly withdrew on Friday morning ahead of the second round of the 106th playing of the PGA Championship.

Daly, 58, the winner of the 1991 PGA Championship, cited a thumb injury. He made his 30th career start at the PGA on Thursday and shot 11-over 82 at Valhalla Golf Club.

Daly plays primarily on PGA Tour Champions and has made seven starts this season, including one withdrawal. Daly used a golf cart during the first round, the only player in the 156-man field allowed to do so under permission of the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Daly has five career PGA Tour wins. This is the third time he has withdrawn from the PGA Championship and he last made the cut at the PGA in 2012.

