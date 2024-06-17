John Daly II to make first professional start on Korn Ferry Tour this week

Little John is making his professional debut this week.

John Daly II, the son of John Daly, will tee it up this week on the Korn Ferry Tour at the Compliance Solutions Championship at Jimmie Austin OU Golf Club in Norman, Oklahoma. It will be his first start on the Korn Ferry Tour and his first professional event.

A rising junior at Arkansas, Daly II received a sponsor exemption into the event. In eight events last season, he had a 71.78 stroke average and two top-10 finishes.

Daly II is no stranger to the public eye, as he has made appearances (including a win in 2021) at the PNC Championship in Orlando alongside his dad at the season-ending scramble event. The duo also has runner-up finishes in 2018 and 2022.

Can Little John follow in his father’s footsteps and have a successful professional career? It all starts this week.

Story originally appeared on GolfWeek