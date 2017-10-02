John Coppolella's resignation just the start of the Atlanta Braves' problems

Last year, a prominent agent received a phone call from a 770 number. On the other end was John Coppolella, the general manager of the Atlanta Braves. He wanted to talk about one of the agent’s clients. The agent found this particularly curious, not because the Braves liked the player but because he was playing for a different organization and it was August, a full 2½ months before he would hit free agency. Never before had he seen a general manager so blatantly disregard tampering rules.

Over the course of Coppolella’s career – one that may have ended Monday as he resigned amid a Major League Baseball investigation into violations with international and domestic amateurs as well as tampering accusations, sources told Yahoo Sports – his disregard for rules fueled his ascent and hastened his downfall. As he climbed to the front-facing position in a prominent organization, Coppolella earned scorn from peers by ignoring the be-seen, not-heard industry convention and relying upon friendly media relationships to bolster his public reputation. His tenure as Braves GM eventually descended into chaos, with discord in the organization building and, eventually, erupting as anonymous accusations against him led to the investigation that forced his resignation, according to sources.

While the long-term fallout of Coppolella’s actions remains unclear, the focus of MLB’s investigation narrowed in recent days to the bundling of international amateur signing bonuses to circumvent spending restrictions, according to sources. The scope of the Braves’ scheme remains unclear, but a source familiar with it deemed it “significantly bigger” than a similar one employed by the Boston Red Sox in the 2015-16 signing period. To skirt rules that limited them to signing players for a maximum $300,000 bonus, Boston overpaid for bonuses on lesser players represented by the same buscon, or trainer, of more highly regarded players, to whom extra money was funneled. The five players signed in the scheme were declared free agents, and the Red Sox were banned from signing any international players for a year.

The Braves’ troubles could extend far deeper, according to sources. The investigation remains open and is expected to look into the signing of top prospect Kevin Maitan, a 17-year-old shortstop who received a $4.25 million bonus last year. If improprieties are discovered with Maitan’s signing, he, too, could be declared a free agent, according to multiple sources.

What’s increasingly evident, according to multiple Braves employees and others familiar with the investigation, is the chaos sowed during Coppolella’s tenure burbled with palace intrigue and leaves behind an organization in flux, even as it possesses arguably the best minor league system in the game.

Coppolella went into MLB’s Park Avenue office last week for an interview regarding a number of accusations, with a particular focus on the Braves’ pursuit of amateur talent, according to two sources. Over the following days, Braves employees wondered aloud whether Coppolella – who, with team president John Hart, had concentrated power, reshuffled personnel throughout the front office and within the last three weeks hired a new assistant GM and director of player personnel – would continue in his role.

The answer came Monday. The anonymous complaints levied with the league, according to sources, included accusations of bundling in Latin American, under-the-table benefits given to at least one draft pick and pre-draft deals struck months in advance – the latter two of which the league continues to investigate. One of Coppolella’s top lieutenants, longtime international scout Gordon Blakeley, resigned Monday as well.

When reached by Yahoo Sports on Monday, Coppolella declined comment.

