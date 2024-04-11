John Cooney: Ulster scrum-half delighted to 'reconnect' with Richie Murphy

John Cooney's association with Richie Murphy goes from his early days at Leinster, through to his time in the Ireland squad to the coach's recent arrival at Ulster [Getty Images]

European Challenge Cup - Clermont Auvergne v Ulster Venue: Stade Marcel-Michelin, Clermont-Ferrand Date: Saturday, 13 April Kick-off: 12:30 BST Coverage: Listen on Radio Ulster & BBC Sounds with live text commentary, report and highlights on the BBC Sport website & app

John Cooney believes "reconnecting" with Ulster's interim head coach Richie Murphy can help him regain his best form after what he says has been a "difficult" season for him.

Scrum-half Cooney, 33, worked with Murphy as a 17-year-old when he was in the Leinster Academy.

"I probably know Richie the best out of everybody in this [Ulster] environment," said Cooney on Wednesday.

"I know how good he actually is at coaching players."

Cooney and his Ulster team-mate Marty Moore were both coached by Murphy early in their Leinster careers and speaking ahead of Saturday's European Challenge Cup quarter-final against Clermont Auvergne in France, the scrum-half heaped praise on the 54-year-old who was installed as interim head coach after Dan McFarland's exit in February.

"His attention to detail and his skill ability is as good as you find in the country," added Cooney.

"For a player like me, a bit later in your career, it's nice to reconnect with him. He knows how I should play and he knows how to get the best out of me."

'Immediately picked up on bad habit'

Cooney revealed that Murphy, straight after his arrival at Ulster, immediately picked up on a "bad habit" that had developed in the scrum-half's passing.

"One of my things was the way my finger was coming off a pass.

"Something as small as that, there's probably nobody else in the country that would notice that after throwing one pass."

Cooney added that one of Murphy's strongest suits in being able to marry having a great sense of humour with also being direct about player failings.

Cooney helped Ulster earn a morale-boosting win in Montpellier last weekend and the Irish province face Clermont Auvergne in the Challenge Cup quarter-finals on Saturday [Inpho]

"Like starting Monday mornings uplifting maybe with some gags. Sometimes you come in a little bit anxious after a weekend.

"Those ice-breakers can make a difference on Monday morning.

"[But] also he's just very black and white. He's just saying how it is and how we need to get better in certain fundamentals which is correct as well."

Cooney acknowledged that at times this season as Ulster struggled, self-doubt began to creep in but he says that has been arrested by Murphy's arrival.

"I don't feel physically old but mentally I felt 45 this season in terms of, 'am I still up to the level?'…..that sort of stuff.

"So rejuvenating me, getting a coach that I know well, a coach that I know can make me better, has given me a lease of life now at the end of the season to kick on and continue improving and also maybe another chapter in my career."