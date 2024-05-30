John Cook signs contract extension with Nebraska

The University of Nebraska has announced that the school has signed a five-year contract extension with head volleyball coach John Cook. Cook’s deal will now run through Jan. 31, 2029, with an annual salary of $825,000.

That salary marks a $75,000 annual increase. Athletic Director Troy Dannen believes Cook’s impact on the athletic department extends far beyond the volleyball program.

“His influence within the department and the leadership he brings across our 24-sport program benefits Cornhusker athletics well beyond just the sport of volleyball. John’s vision has been to establish Nebraska as a national leader in advancing and promoting the sport of volleyball, and this extension certainly represents the successful outcome of that vision.”

Since becoming head coach in 2000, Cook has won four NCAA Championships and 13 conference titles. He holds a record of 689-100 in his career and is a three-time AVCA National Coach of the Year winner.

Story originally appeared on Cornhuskers Wire