John Collins skies for the big oop

Six of the top 11 teams in the country have now lost to unranked teams in the last 48 hours.
Two-time NBA Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard has signed a contract extension with the Los Angeles Clippers, the team announced Wednesday.
Nick Saban's finest hours at Alabama weren't always when he hoisted a trophy, though he did plenty of that, too.
By revealing the sign-stealing probe to the world midway through the season, Baker believes it legitimized Michigan's run to a national title.
When decreased playing time and injuries hit your roster, it might be best to cut bait. Here are six players to consider dropping.
The weather will be a big storyline for Saturday night's game.
A program-wide exodus left Utah State without a single returning player who scored a point for the Aggies last season. Now, they're 15-1 and ranked No. 20 in the country.
Nebraska's win over Purdue marked its first over a top-ranked team since 1982.
The top eight teams on the board are either from the Big Ten or SEC.
The Cougars were the last undefeated team in the country.
Indiana Pacers point guard Tyrese Haliburton suffered a Grade 1 left hamstring strain in the second quarter of Monday night's victory against the Boston Celtics.
Today's edition includes college football's grand finale, potential history coming to Cooperstown, Djokovic's superpower, and more.
Which teams will be changing quarterbacks this offseason?
Bijan Robinson, Jahmyr Gibbs, Breece Hall and more youngsters had huge games in Week 18, but some veteran stars were heard from, too. Scott Pianowski breaks it all down.
The Lions will host the Rams in their first-round playoff matchup on Sunday, marking the first playoff game in Detroit in three decades.
Chris Jones hit a big bonus, and his teammates knew it.
The Lions played their best players in Week 18 despite a slim chance at moving up to the No. 2 seed. Now they'll likely be without their star rookie tight end to start the playoffs. That's the price of Campbell's business.
Allen apologized and told reporters that his players decided on the garbage-tie score after he told them to take a knee.
Victor Wembanyama had a number of ridiculous highlights in Thursday's loss to the Bucks.
A touchdown against a rival is good. A highlight-worthy touchdown against a rival is even better.