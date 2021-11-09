John Collins gives Steph Curry light shove at end of Warriors-Hawks first half

Collins gives Steph light shove at end of Dubs-Hawks first half originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

There was a strange moment at the end of a heated first half between the Warriors and Atlanta Hawks on Monday night at Chase Center.

After Hawks wing Bogdan Bogdanovic missed a half-court heave at the buzzer, Steph Curry caught the ball and when he turned towards the Warriors bench, he was met by Atlanta big man John Collins, who appeared to give Curry a bit of a shove.

While Collins had a smile on his face, Curry didn't seem amused by the contact.

John Collins gave Steph a light shove at the end of the half pic.twitter.com/J8Ms3v0jPE — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) November 9, 2021

Curry pushed Collins away and ran to the Warriors bench to head to the locker room.

After four straight subpar games, Curry went off for 24 points in the first half. He was locked in, focused on the mission of trying to beat the Hawks, and he didn't look like he was in the mood to mess around with Collins.

Trailing 65-61 at halftime, Curry and the Warriors blitzed Collins and the Hawks in the third quarter, outscoring them 41-20 to take control of the game. Curry dropped a mesmerizing 18 points in the quarter to lead the way.