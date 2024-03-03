John Collins flies in for the alley-oop slam
Join Yahoo Sports on the ground in Indianapolis as workouts continue at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Oliveira seems due for a Performance of the Night bonus, too.
In Alek Manoah's first start of spring training, he hit three batters in less than two innings.
Creighton has now beaten Marquette and UConn in recent weeks down the stretch of the Big East regular season.
Dr. Neal ElAttrache will examine Ronald Acuña Jr. on Monday in Los Angeles.
Santana wore No. 41 throughout his career as a tribute to Victor Martinez.
Check out where our fantasy analysts have the top relievers ranked going into the 2024 season.
Cole Ragans, Bryce Miller, Tanner Bibee and Jordan Wicks discussed with Yahoo Sports what they see as their next steps to big-league success.
The 31-year-old Waller has missed 19 games over the past three seasons.
According to Hill's lawyer, the lawsuit is an attempt to force the Dolphins receiver to cover the model's medical bills.
Do top women’s basketball prospects have incentive to remain in college into their mid-20s before leaving for the WNBA?
This is one of the most important weeks in the NFL calendar, and Jorge Martin has identified 10 prospects who could have a big impact on fantasy football in 2024.
Players from all 32 clubs graded their teams on a range of issues that include treatment of families, head coach, weight room, locker room and team ownership.
Will Ferrari, Mercedes or McLaren give Red Bull a run in 2024?
The rarity of the play during games is one reason why the rule is here to stay.
In today's special edition: In lieu of our typical format, the top half of today's newsletter is dedicated to our feature story: Rugby, mouthguards and the future of head injuries.
The Clippers have unveiled a fresh new logo and uniforms that will debut at the start of the 2024-25 season.
Dalton Del Don audits the pitching landscape, identifying underrated and overrated arms this fantasy baseball draft season.
Lionel Messi and Jordi Alba combined for a brilliant late goal to earn Inter Miami a 1-1 draw with the LA Galaxy on Sunday.
Suarez beat Ryan Blaney and Kyle Busch to the finish line in the third-closest finish in NASCAR history.