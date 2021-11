The Root

On Tuesday came the news that Staples Center, the downtown Los Angeles home of the Lakers, Clippers (who returned to L.A. after a brief stint in Temecula), the WNBA’s Sparks, and the NHL’s Kings, will be known as Crypto.com Arena beginning on Christmas Day. Per the Los Angeles Times, the $700 million naming rights deal means that one of the most iconic venues in the world will have a new name for the next 20 years, and all Staples Center signage will be replaced by June 2022.