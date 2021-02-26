John Collins to Celtics impossible? Not so, says The Athletic roundtable

It should probably go without saying that any deal for a top young talent likely to garner a near-max or even max contract in free agency next offseason will command a pricey trade package.

However, the consensus that Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins is likely out of reach as a trade target for the Boston Celtics may have been prematurely made, according to a panel of analysts at The Athletic. The popular subscription-based sports media outlet put together a panel of Celtics and Hawks writers to see if it might be possible to hash out a deal to get the Atlanta forward to Boston, and they managed to pull it off.

The cost is not a small one for Boston -- this is a push-your-chips-in-for-chips kind of deal -- but it may be the sort of move Boston wants to consider if they are willing to spend big next season. The price, you ask? You may blink when you see it; according to the panel, the final cost would be rookie point guard Payton Pritchard, second year guard Carsen Edwards, a pair of unprotected first-round picks and a third first-round pick that's top-25 protected, turning into a pair of seconds if it does not convey. https://twitter.com/TheCelticsWire/status/1365020882683523075?s=20

That is a BIG commitment, and would only make sense if the team believes Collins would be happy in Boston -- and that the Celtics would welcome him to the team -- with a willingness to pay out the nose for a team that will likely end up losing veteran guard Marcus Smart at the end of his current deal. There's a lot of nuances to the not-quite-ideal fit of the Hawks forward and the dealmaking itself -- be sure to check out the article in full for all the details covered by the panel.

