John Collins with a 2-pointer vs the Charlotte Hornets

John Collins (Atlanta Hawks) with a 2-pointer vs the Charlotte Hornets, 01/21/2023
For the third year in a row, Nantz will call the Farmers Insurance Open remotely.
#Bills' Sean McDermott on #Bengals playmakers: 'As skilled as there is in this league'
NFL Hall of Famer and television personality Shannon Sharpe exchanged words with members of the Memphis Grizzlies and Ja Morant's father while courtside at Friday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers.
Charlotte is reportedly open to trading Terry Rozier, Gordon Hayward and Kelly Oubre Jr..
Draymond Green is public enemy No. 1 when the Warriors come to Boston, but he might win some Celtics fans over with this wholesome moment with Jayson Tatum's son, Deuce.
Marcus Smart and Robert Williams both exited Saturday's game in Toronto with injuries. Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla shared an encouraging update on their statuses after the 106-104 win.
Track all of the latest Milwaukee Bucks trade rumors, from Serge Ibaka to Jae Crowder to Eric Gordon.
Celtics stars Marcus Smart and Robert Williams both were ruled out for the remainder of Saturday's game in Toronto due to injuries.
Dennis Schröder scored off a steal in the final seconds as the Lakers netted 41 points in the fourth quarter of a 122-121 comeback win over Memphis.
JaMychal Green made an immediate impact for the Warriors after missing the last month.
No. 5 UCLA couldn't overcome cold shooting during a 58-52 loss at No. 11 Arizona on Saturday that stopped the Bruins' 14-game winning streak.
"Don't let these fools fool you now."
After the Buccaneers were bounced out of the playoffs on Monday night, Tom Brady said only that he would take it one day at a time in determining his future. But teammates think he’s done in Tampa Bay. NFL Media reports that “several” Buccaneers players felt after their interactions with Brady following the game that [more]
Former Oakland Athletics star and three-time World Series champion Sal Bando died of cancer at the age of 78 on Friday.
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr has been fairly quiet since he was benched late in the season, and he says he’s going to remain quiet. Carr wrote on Twitter today that he’s not planning to give any interviews about what happened and is instead focused only on getting ready to play the 2023 season elsewhere. “Thank [more]
Boston Celtics big man Al Horford has earned the moniker "Playoff Al" for his ability to step up in the postseason. As our Chris Forsberg writes, "Playoff Al" provided a preview of what's to come with his clutch play on Saturday.
With Mitchell Robinson set to miss time after thumb surgery, the Knicks have a few options on how they can replace the center in the rotation, and that includes a trade involving Cam Reddish.
Will Alabama football quarterback Bryce Young's size hurt his NFL draft status? Here's what one analyst said Friday
Novak Djokovic's hamstring just about held up as the hot favourite battled into the Australian Open last 16 on Saturday, but Andy Murray's heroic run is over."About the favourite, that I am on that favourite list...
Kings guard Malik Monk recalled what fans showed him when he arrived at the Sacramento airport.